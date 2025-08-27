Malkia Strikers debutant Leting no longer scared after baptism by fire at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malkia Strikers huddle up before their match against Poland. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Malkia Strikers debutant Leting no longer scared after baptism by fire at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – National women’s volleyball team player Daisy Leting says she has grown in confidence after making her debut for the team at the ongoing World Championships in Thailand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leting says she has learnt a lot during the competition and will work hard to improve on her weak areas.

“I have learnt a lot so far from this competition, considering it is my first time playing at this level. It has taught me on the importance of giving it your all and fighting to the end. I still have to work on my reception,” she said.

The Kenya Pipeline outside hitter was in action as Kenya gallantly lost 3-1 to Poland in their second match in Phuket on Monday evening.

She finished the game with three points, including one and two in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

Geoffrey Omondi’s charges lost 25-17 in the first set before storming back to win 25-15 in the second one.

Veronicah Adhiambo spikes the ball as Emmah Nekesa and Daisy Leting watch on. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

However, the Poles steadied themselves to win 25-15 and 25-14 in the ultimate and penultimate sets to book their place in the knockout stages — as Malkia Strikers kiss their hopes of advancing goodbye.

Leting was in awe of her teammates’ fighting spirit, pointing out that there are only a few rough edges to their game, which need smoothening.

“It was a really good game and everyone gave it their best shot to try and come away with victory. We only need to improve on our blocks because there are certain instances when we were caught out,” she said.

Malkia Strikers square up to Vietnam in their final Pool G game on Wednesday afternoon, with bragging rights at stake.

Both teams are expected to pack their bags afterwards and head home after losing to Germany and Poland.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020