Malkia Strikers debutant Leting no longer scared after baptism by fire at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – National women’s volleyball team player Daisy Leting says she has grown in confidence after making her debut for the team at the ongoing World Championships in Thailand.

Leting says she has learnt a lot during the competition and will work hard to improve on her weak areas.

“I have learnt a lot so far from this competition, considering it is my first time playing at this level. It has taught me on the importance of giving it your all and fighting to the end. I still have to work on my reception,” she said.

The Kenya Pipeline outside hitter was in action as Kenya gallantly lost 3-1 to Poland in their second match in Phuket on Monday evening.

She finished the game with three points, including one and two in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

Geoffrey Omondi’s charges lost 25-17 in the first set before storming back to win 25-15 in the second one.

Veronicah Adhiambo spikes the ball as Emmah Nekesa and Daisy Leting watch on. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

However, the Poles steadied themselves to win 25-15 and 25-14 in the ultimate and penultimate sets to book their place in the knockout stages — as Malkia Strikers kiss their hopes of advancing goodbye.

Leting was in awe of her teammates’ fighting spirit, pointing out that there are only a few rough edges to their game, which need smoothening.

“It was a really good game and everyone gave it their best shot to try and come away with victory. We only need to improve on our blocks because there are certain instances when we were caught out,” she said.

Malkia Strikers square up to Vietnam in their final Pool G game on Wednesday afternoon, with bragging rights at stake.

Both teams are expected to pack their bags afterwards and head home after losing to Germany and Poland.