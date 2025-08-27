Kenyan basketball youngster makes mark at BWB, dreams of gracing elite ranks of NBA - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ben Kwame Ayugi, Kenyan BWB participant

Basketball

Kenyan basketball youngster makes mark at BWB, dreams of gracing elite ranks of NBA

Published

KIGALI, Rwanda, August 27, 2025 – Seventeen-year-old Ben Kwame Ayugi is standing tall, literally and figuratively, at the 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 6-foot-8, the Kenyan teenager became one of the campers joining 60 of the continent’s most promising boys and girls from 21 countries across the continent.

For Ayugi, the experience has been surreal.

“It was so cool working with them. I never thought I would be working side by side with an NBA coach or player,” he says of training under NBA and WNBA legends and coaches. Especially today in the defensive part of the exercise, I feel I can take a lot from that, mostly because I feel that is where I can grow my game the most,” Ayugi says.

The games have been challenging and for the first time, Ben is also surrounded by players taller than he is.

The competition has sharpened his focus and broadened his network, helping him connect with peers from across the continent on and off the court.

When asked about his future, Ben keeps it simple and ambitious.

His biggest dream right now is to play Division I basketball in the United States and represent Kenya in the college game and then get drafted into the NBA to represent his country on the biggest stage.

As he puts it: “Anywhere in the NBA, just so I can represent my country.”

He hopes his journey encourages younger players back home.

“I would like to say to the kids out there to keep working hard because you never know when an opportunity can come to you. Like this BWB came to me out of nowhere. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Ayugi explains.

He adds: “I feel like this gives kids a purpose because my purpose is basketball. If it wasn’t for camps like BWB, I would feel like I have nothing to do or have nowhere to pursue. Camps like this give you a reason to work hard to achieve those positions.”

Hosting BWB Africa in East Africa for the first time adds extra significance, as Michael Finley, NBA Africa Senior Director and Kenya Country Lead, notes.

“It’s a big deal that the camp is here in East Africa for the first time. For young players, the first thing is motivation. Knowing that they now have an opportunity to showcase their talent to coaches and NBA personnel from around the world and it doesn’t get better than that,” Finley says.

For Ben Ayugi, that motivation is now tangible, a pathway from Nairobi’s courts to continental competition, and a clear line of sight toward his dreams.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020