Kenya Pipeline MD Sang enters Berlin Marathon to raise funds for children’s education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – After conquering the Chicago Marathon last year, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang will run at the 2025 Berlin Marathon to raise funds for the education of needy children.

Through the Joe Sang Foundation, Sang’s goal is to raise 200 million Kenyan Shillings in the next two years, an investment that will empower countless lives and create a brighter future for all.

So far, the foundation has raised over 10 million shillings and is targeting to chase 100 million shillings by the close of the year to benefit children starting school at the beginning of 2026.

On Saturday morning, Sang, accompanied by half a dozen training partners, braves the elements to complete a 30-kilometre training “long run” on serene Karen roads.

The 5am workout is part of Sang’s final build-up to next month’s Berlin Marathon, his second World Marathon Majors race after conquering last year’s Chicago Marathon in a personal best time of three hours and seven minutes on his 42km debut.

At next month’s race in the German political capital, the Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director will be aiming to beat the three-hour barrier in only his second major marathon outing.

Sang has entered the BMW Berlin Marathon of September 21 as part of his fund-raising drive to boost the Joe Sang Foundation kitty that seeks to support needy children get education.

Director Joe Sang (left) and training partner Emmanuel Cheruiyot during training in Karen on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

In the half marathon, Sang – also an avid golfer – last year clocked a personal best one hour, 32 minutes and 44 seconds, running alongside training partner John Terer, Managing Director and proprietor of motor sales company, Car City.

Terer also supported Sang as his running mate at last year’s Chicago Marathon and has been a key supporter of the Joe Sang Foundation through which Sang is seeking to raise over Sh200 million to benefit needy children, affording them a chance at education over the next few years.

Terer was among Sang’s “running mates” who battled through the challenging course near Karen Country Club centred around Mbagathi Ridge, Marula Lane, Forest Lane and Karen Brooks, at 1,700 metres above sea level, on Saturday.

Others included Tony Lel, Emmanuel Cheruiyot and Silas Simatwo.

“I’d like to thank my friends for coming to support the Joe Sang Foundation which is geared towards supporting children go through school. Today, we are formally launching our Berlin Marathon challenge which will be on September 21,” Sang said after the just over two hours’ morning run.

“My call to action today to our well-wishers and Kenyans at large is to support the Joe Sang Foundation by donating towards the cause, which is the transformation of one child at a time.”

“We are very happy to wake up early and join in supporting the Joe Sang Foundation by training with Sang as he prepares for the Berlin Marathon where he is aiming to run the marathon in under three hours,” Emmanuel Cheruiyot, one of Sang’s training partners, remarked after pushing him to the end of the 30km run.

“Joe is a fighter! Watching him training and running alongside him in training, I’m confident that he will break the three-hour barrier in Berlin and all for a good cause – giving a chance to needy children to get good education,” another training mate, Silas Simatwo, added.

The Joe Sang Foundation was formed last year.

Details on how donations can be made are available at the website – thejoesangfoundation.org.