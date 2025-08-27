Big birthday present for Muchiri as Harambee Stars forward earns military promotion - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars forward Boniface Muchiri during a ceremony to promote him to rank of military corporal. PHOTO/ULINZI STARS FC

CHAN 2025

Big birthday present for Muchiri as Harambee Stars forward earns military promotion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – After a starring role at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), Harambee Stars winger Boniface Muchiri has been promoted to corporal in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Muchiri’s parent club, Ulinzi Stars, said the 29-year-old was promoted from the senior private to the rank of a corporal by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri.

“Today, Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri honored our very own Harambee Stars forward and Ulinzi Stars skipper, Senior Private Boniface Muchiri, with a well deserved promotion to the rank of Corporal,” the club said.

The promotion is a just reward for a player who has exhibited exemplary leadership qualities on and off the field, while proving himself a workhorse on the field.

Harambee Stars forward Boniface Muchiri greets Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri after his promotion to corporal. PHOTO/ULINZI STARS FC

The former Tusker midfielder, who debuted in national team colours in 2019, won hearts with his tiresome runs down the flanks and pinpoint deadballs as Harambee Stars cruised to the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

A standout was his assist to Ryan Ogam in their final Group A encounter against Zambia at the Kasarani Stadium, which they eventually won 1-0.

Boniface Muchiri in action training in Harambee Stars

He then floated in a cross to Alphonce Omija, which the Gor Mahia centreback headed into the net, in their quarterfinal defeat to Madagascar, a week ago.

Muchiri will be back with Harambee Stars in next week’s twin World Cup qualifier fixtures against the Gambia (September 5) and the Seychelles (September 9) at the Kasarani Stadium.

On the same day he was promoted, the Ulinzi Stars skipper was named in Benni McCarthy’s 23-man squad for the two fixtures.

His promotion also comes on the eve of his 29th birthday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020