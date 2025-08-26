Teen golfer Harish hungry for another swing at Magical Kenya Open after impressive debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26, 2025 – Teen golfer Shashwat Harish is targeting another appearance at the Magical Kenya Open after his debut at this year’s edition at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

The 15-year-old says he will be using the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC) to prepare for the prestigious competition.

“I have been injured for a bit so I am hoping to get back to play in a few KAGC events…to win and then play at the Magical Kenya Open again,” Harish said.

The Muthaiga Golf Club player had a debut to remember in the Magical Kenya Open, finishing as the second-highest ranked Kenyan amateur player alongside John Lejirma.

A shot of 74 and 72 in the opening round put him on the pathway to an impressive display, which cemented his status as one of the country’s brightest sparks in the sport.

His latest accolade was over the weekend when he captained the Muthaiga Golf Club to victory in the Patron’s Cup Tournament, held at the same venue to honour Kenya’s third president – Mwai Kibaki.

Muthaiga Golf Club players celebrate their win at the Patron’s Cup tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Muthaiga finished first in the Trophy category – the highest level of competition – with 129 points, ahead of Railways (73) and Nyali (56) in second and third respectively.

Harish admitted that playing alongside more experienced players in the team helped unload the pressure of captaining the team off his shoulders.

“The pressure was there but the skill and talent that our players possess was good enough for me not to have pressure to win the tournament. Instead, the pressure might have been there to try and lead them the best way I could and I am happy I was able to do so,” he said.

Harish added: “The game plan was to start off strong and get a lead in the opening rounds to give us a buffer as much as we could to the last day. The final day was easy day for us…we put our best foot forward with the best pairing and try to get the trophy home.”

It is Muthaiga’s fourth straight title, having ruled the competition since its inception in 2022.

The youngster says they are keen to extend their dominance to many more years.

“I think the most important thing is to keep the skill and talent within us. It is all about the same game plan…start off strong, good pairings and go out there and enjoy ourselves,” Harish said.

The three-day tournament attracted 15 clubs from across the country, competing in five categories of competition.