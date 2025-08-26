No European games a positive for Man Utd – Amorim - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (right) and goalkeeper Andre Onana (left) are expected to start the EFL Cup second round tie at Grimsby

English Premier League

No European games a positive for Man Utd – Amorim

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is convinced his side is better off without having a European campaign to distract them this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As a consequence of their 15th-placed Premier League finish and Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, United are missing out on Europe for only the second time since English clubs returned to Uefa competition after a five-year ban in 1990.

It means they must start their Carabao Cup campaign a round earlier than usual, with Wednesday’s tie at League Two Grimsby their first meeting since 1948.

However, Amorim feels this is a minor issue compared to the free midweeks he will get to work with his players as the season progresses.

“We were not prepared to play in Europe and the Premier League,” he said.

“We need time to develop as a team.”

United’s previous entry into round two of the competition was in 2014 and ended in embarrassing fashion with a 4-0 defeat at then League One MK Dons, who had an 18-year-old Dele Alli in their side.

Now, as then, the intention is to make changes to the team that started Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

“We have three games this week and we have quality players, so we need rotation to try to win every game,” said Amorim.

England duo Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, plus midfielder Manuel Ugarte and striker Joshua Zirkzee are among the senior players who have been among the substitutes but had limited – or none in the case of Mainoo and Zirkzee – playing time so far this season.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also likely to come into contention, along with youngsters Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.

Noussair Mazraoui is yet to feature as he recovers from an injury that kept him out of pre-season and the trip to Blundell Park may come too soon for the versatile Morocco defender.

“He is near,” said Amorim. “We are just finishing some drills with him to be sure he is not going to have another problem.”

It is not expected striker Rasmus Hojlund will play with negotiations continuing over a loan move to Serie A title holders Napoli. Sources feel that move is likely to happen more quickly than the exits of the four remaining members of Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’ of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United have collected one point from their opening two Premier League games, after losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, and Amorim needs to take the Carabao Cup seriously given the winners qualify for Europe, which is the club’s stated aim for the season.

One year free from midweek European distractions offers the chance of a reset. Any more than that would bring a massive financial headache.

“We need time to build a base and then, in the future, to move forward,” said Amorim.

“We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe so everybody can play games.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020