Crystal Palace make approach for Man City's Akanji - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji. PHOTO/MANCHESTER CITY X

English Premier League

Crystal Palace make approach for Man City’s Akanji

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Crystal Palace have made an approach to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

No official bid has been made, but sources told BBC Sport that Palace have enquired about the availability of the Swiss international.

It is understood City would want about £15m for Akanji, who has not featured in either of their Premier League games this season.

The 30-year-old also has interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and was part of the Treble-winning side a year later, starting the Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Earlier this month, boss Pep Guardiola suggested City’s focus was on outgoings having spent more than £150m on six players this summer.

The Spaniard said it was “not healthy” to have so many players in his squad and “people will talk with players and agents to find a solution”.

Goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray, while Tottenham have been in talks to sign winger Savinho.

The transfer window closes at 19:00 BST on Monday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020