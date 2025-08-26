Bottas and Perez to race for Cadillac in 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 26 – Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will race for the new Cadillac Formula 1 team next year.

The decision marks a return to the F1 grid for the two drivers, neither of whom is racing this year after being dropped at the end of 2024.

Mark Reuss, the president of Cadillac’s parent company General Motors, said the decision was based on the drivers’ experience of wins and podiums in F1.

He described the choice of Bottas and Perez as “a really good winning combination”.

Bottas, who turns 36 on Thursday, won 10 races for Mercedes, for whom he drove as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2017-21, also scoring 20 pole positions.

The Finn last raced in F1 for Sauber in 2024 and is Mercedes’ reserve driver this season.

Perez, 35, has won six grands prix, five for Red Bull between 2021-24 and once for Racing Point – the team now known as Aston Martin – in 2020.

The Mexican was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season despite having two further years on his contract after the team felt he had run out of time to prove he could provide the required support for Max Verstappen.

Dan Towriss, chief executive officer of GM’s partner TWG Global, said Cadillac had considered signing a young and up-and-coming driver before confirming this line-up.

“Their experience, leadership and technical acumen are what we need,” Towriss said. “We’re humbled by their belief in us and this project.

“There is a young pool of drivers who are exiting and very talented so it was a tough decision. But it was the leadership of these two drivers that stood out.”

Bottas said in a team statement that he felt Cadillac were “ambitious but also grounded”.

He added: “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

“This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special.”

Perez added: “From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

“To help bring such a fantastic company to F1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.”

Cadillac wants in the future to have an American driver but Towriss said proven experience and ability in F1 was a more important factor as the team works towards its debut season.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon said in June that Cadillac expect to be backmarkers in their debut season.

“Can you imagine if you’ve owned a Formula 1 team for 10 years and then another team rocks up and beats you? You would be apoplectic,” Lowdon said.

“You would be so annoyed. And so you have to assume that any new team coming in is going to be last, you know, otherwise, you know, what’s gone wrong somewhere else?”

Cadillac had been linked with Indycar drivers Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden, but Towriss pointed out that Herta had not scored enough points on the qualification scale of governing body the FIA to earn an F1 super-licence.

He added: “What it comes down to is experience in F1 that carried the day. Despite the experience on the team, everybody is new and working together for the first time.

“It is important to us to make sure there is a pathway for an American driver into F1 but for this inaugural season, this was the right combination.”