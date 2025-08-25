“We will rule volleyball in coming years,” Malkia Strikers head coach Omondi warns after early exit from World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – Despite their early exit from the World Volleyball Championships in Thailand, Kenya will be a force to reckon with in the years to come.

National team head coach Geoffrey Omondi has sounded out a warning that Kenya will soon be dining at the high table with the crème-de-la-crème of the sport in the world.

“Kenya is growing…the team is growing. In the next two or three years, we will see a different team. This is just the beginning,” Omondi said.

Malkia Strikers went down fighting in their second match of the global showpiece, losing 3-1 to Poland in Phuket on Monday evening.

Malkia Strikers head coach Geoffrey Omondi converses with Celestine Nyongesa during their match against Poland.

The third-ranked Poles took the lead courtesy of a 25-17 win in the first set before Malkia Strikers’ spirited performance in the second set paid off with a comprehensive 25-15 victory.

However, the wheels came off for Omondi’s charges as Poland won 25-15 in the third set before wrapping up the day with a 25-14 win in the final one.

The gaffer admitted he was gutted to have lost a match that at one point seemed winnable for them.

Veronicah Adhiambo rises to spike the ball during their match against Poland on Monday.

“We were hoping to pick the fifth set but unfortunately we couldn’t pick the fourth so we couldn’t go for the fifth. That was our target…to take it to the fifth and see if we could push them all the way and win the tie. We have learnt a lot…there is a lot to do in terms of our speedwork, front and back court defence before we meet Vietnam,” he said.

Both teams are out of contention for a place in the knockout stage, the South East Asians having lost 3-0 to Germany in the other Pool G encounter.

Nonetheless, Omondi expects the tie to be a fiery one with both sides eager to close off their campaign on a high.

“Vietnam play a fast ball and we really need to adapt to their speed. They are faster than the opponents we have faced so far (Germany and Poland). We really need to work on our net defence so we can destabilise their movement. Otherwise, they are a good team…they move a lot so we need to take care of them,” the Kenya Pipeline head coach added.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in less than a week following a friendly in Vietnam where the hosts won 4-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19).