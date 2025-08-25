Waste of time? Sonko lodges appeal to overturn Harambee Stars defeat in CHAN quarterfinals - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars line up before their match against Madagascar on Friday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Waste of time? Sonko lodges appeal to overturn Harambee Stars defeat in CHAN quarterfinals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has launched an appeal to overturn the result of Friday’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) quarterfinal tie between Harambee Stars and Madagascar.

Sonko wants the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to award the match to Kenya following what he refers to as poor officiating from the referee.

“The complainant/applicant prays for the following reliefs: that the decision to disallow the two goals scored by Kenya be nullified and set aside; that the results of the penalty shootout between Kenya and Madagascar be annulled; and the match be awarded to the Kenya national team,” Sonko, in the suit filed by Wanyanga and Co Advocates, said.

Alternatively, the former governor has asked for a replay of the encounter in addition to Caf reprimanding the referee Adalbert Diouf of Senegal.

Kenya lost 4-3 to the Indian Ocean islanders on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal regulation as well as extra time.

While leading 1-0, the Kenyans were denied a second goal after Ryan Ogam’s half volley in the 49th minute was ruled out following a foul by Alphonce Omija while rising to head the ball in the box.

Regardless, Sonko’s appeal is unlikely to see the light of the day.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says the result stands and there is no mechanism to appeal the same.

“The referee’s decision is final, once the final whistle goes. The result stands as it is and there is no mechanism for appeal. It is only in cases where there is gross violation by the referee such as match fixing…and with that you also have to provide hard evidence,” Mohammed said in an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday night.

Madagascar are set to play Sudan in the semi-finals in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday as defending champions Senegal and Morocco lock horns in the other tie in Kampala.

