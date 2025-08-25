Talent galore as Basketball Without Borders tips off in Kigali

KIGALI, Rwanda, August 25, 2025 – The 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp kicked off on Saturday at the BK Arena and Petit Stade in Kigali, Rwanda, gathering 60 enthusiastic high-school prospects, 30 girls and 30 boys, from 21 African countries.

The four-day event offers young athletes the unique opportunity to learn from current and former NBA and WNBA legends, enhancing their skills both on and off the court.

Notable attendees included former players, Tamika Catchings (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer), Kerry Kittles (1996-97 NBA All-Rookie Second Team) and Marvin Williams (2005-06 NBA All-Rookie Second Team).

Current coaches in attendance included Charles Lee (Charlotte Hornets Head Coach), Lloyd Pierce (Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach) and Micah Nori (Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant Coach).

Day Two of the camp saw the 60 boys’ and girls’ from 21 African countries participate in skills development sessions on court before playing in their first team practice and games.

Participants take part in a game at the Basketball Without Borders in Kigali, Rwanda.

Their coaches participated in a draft, selecting their respective teams who will play competitive games, with successful teams advancing to the boys and girls’ championship games to take place at BK Arena on Tuesday (August 26).

The day concluded with an NBA Cares initiative that saw 100 elderly women participate in a basketball clinic and a wheelchair basketball clinic in collaboration with Shooting Touch and the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) at Petit Stade.

The camp is also supported by experienced camp directors and sports performance coaches, including Luca Desta (Utah Jazz Vice President of Global Scouting, Ethiopia), Patrick Engelbrecht (Toronto Raptors Director of Global Scouting & International Affairs, South Africa) and Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, Australia), among others.