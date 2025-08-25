Omanyala drops out of Diamond League final, sets sights on World Championships - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala (L) runs against South Africa's Bayanda Walaza. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Omanyala drops out of Diamond League final, sets sights on World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala has withdrawn from the upcoming Diamond League finals.

Omanyala says his decision is informed by a dip in form as well as injury struggles.

“Due to recent hip, iliopsoas, and gluteal pain experienced over the past few weeks, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to participate in the Diamond League Finals 2025. I am optimistic about my recovery and anticipate being fully fit for Tokyo,” the 2022 African 100m champion said.

Omanyala’s announcement comes after disappointing outcomes in his last two races.

He finished eighth in the men’s 100m at the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 12, after clocking 10.26.

He then finished seventh in this past weekend’s Brussels Diamond League where he ran 10.49 in the men’s 100m.

The 29-year-old will be competing at his third consecutive World Championships, having already run in Oregon (2022) and Budapest (2023), without much success.

In Tokyo, he will not only be representing Kenya in the men’s 100m but also in the 4x100m where he will be part of a quartet consisting Samuel Odhiambo, Meshack Babu and Boniface Mweresa.

The four booked their place at the global competition after finishing at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China in May this year.

