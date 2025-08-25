Muthaiga Golf Club pull masterclass to win fourth straight Patron’s Cup title

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – Muthaiga Golf Club maintained their stranglehold on the Patron’s Cup Tournament with victory at the fourth edition in Muthaiga, on Sunday evening.

The hosts racked up a record 129 points to win the prestigious competition, ahead of Railways and Nyali Golf Clubs who came second and third with 73 and 56 points respectively.

Following their third place finish in the Trophy category, Nyali have now been relegated to the Shield category for next year’s edition.

On the other hand, Vetlab Golf Club in Kabete were promoted to the Trophy category after topping the Shield category.

They finished ahead of Sigona Golf Club and Kiambu Golf Club in second and third respectively — the latter going down to the Plaque category for next year’s edition.

Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club in action at the Patron’s Cup Golf Tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

At the same time, Thika Sports Club put on a virtuoso performance to clinch the Plaque category and qualify for the Shield, as Golf Park and Limuru Country Club came second and third.

Limuru will be relegated to the Bowl category as Kenya’s oldest golf club — Royal Nairobi — climb up to the Plaque category.

Royal Nairobi finished tops in the Bowl division, ahead of Karen Country Club and Eldoret Sports Club — who will now go down to the Mug category.

Windsor Golf Club were victorious in the Mug, ahead of Ruiru Golf Club who came second.

It was a sad night for Mombasa Golf Club who came third, hence were relegated from next year’s competition.

Speaking ahead of the prize giving ceremony, Muthaiga Golf Club chair Dennis Mwirigi admitted the race to get into the competition is cutthroat.

“It is a very prestigious competition and there are many other clubs that want to get into the tournament and compete. We are also in talks with other clubs in Uganda and Tanzania to see if in future we can expand the competition to a regional level,” he said.

The tournament is held in honour of former president Mwai Kibaki who was an avid golfer and a patron of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).