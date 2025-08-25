Heartbreak as Malkia Strikers lose gallant fight to Poland at World Champs - Capital Sports
Malkia Strikers celebrate a point against Germany. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Heartbreak as Malkia Strikers lose gallant fight to Poland at World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – The national women’s volleyball team fought gallantly before losing 3-1 to Poland in their second game of the World Championships in Thailand on Monday evening.

Malkia Strikers came into the tie hoping to make up for their 3-0 loss to Germany in their opener on Saturday.

They started off on the wrong footing, losing 25-17 in the first set albeit exhibiting pinpoint and speedy service.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges then came back guns blazing in the second set, charging to a 4-0 lead before the third best team in the world could score their first point.

It was a momentum that they maintained to the end to claim a morale boosting 25-15 victory in the second set.

However, the Polish responded in kind with a 25-15 victory in the third set, leaving the match finely poised for the decider set.

Kenya began well with a 5-2 lead but then capitulated as the Poles managed to level the scores at 8-8 before taking full control of the game.

A number of reception errors and serves cost Malkia Strikers as the Eastern Europeans romped away to victory, winning 25-14 in the end to notch up their second victory of the tournament.

Kenya will now face Vietnam in their final game of Pool G, both teams already out of contention for the knockout stages.

