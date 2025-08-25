Harambee Stars skipper makes heartfelt apology to Kenyans after cruel CHAN exit - Capital Sports
Kenya Abud Omar battle with Madagascar Andrimirando. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Harambee Stars skipper makes heartfelt apology to Kenyans after cruel CHAN exit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25, 2025 – Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar has apologized to Kenyans for the team’s exit from the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on Friday.

The leftback says the team will do better in subsequent matches to make it up to the Kenyan fans who have supported them religiously throughout the competition.

“Nothing more than respect and appreciation for the support they have given us. It has been really instrumental. We are sorry we couldn’t make them happy this time round but we promise we will do better next time,” the Kenya Police defender said.

Harambee Stars lost 4-3 to Madagascar on post-match penalties in a drama-filled quarterfinal encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday night.

Harambee Stars players react after their post-match penalties loss to Madagascar in the CHAN quarterfinals. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, following Alphonce Omija’s opener in the 47th minute — which was cancelled out by Fenohasina Gilles’ penalty in the 70th minute.

It has been quite the fairytale for Benni McCarthy’s men in what was their maiden appearance in the competition.

Amidst a tough Group A that consisted of two-time champions Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as Angola and Zambia, Harambee Stars shocked bookmakers when they qualified to the knockout stages as leaders — topping the pool with 10 points.

Looking back to their scintillating run, Omar says they have come away with memories and experience that will bode well for the players as they focus on future competitions.

“It has been an amazing tournament especially for the young players, most of who have never played in a competition of this magnitude. They have gained a lot of experience and this will be helpful for them as they continue with their careers,” the skipper, who is one of the longest serving members of the national team, said.

Focus now shifts to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers where Harambee Stars have a date with the Gambia and Seychelles in Nairobi, early next month.

Madagascar players celebrate their win over Harambee Stars. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They face the Scorpions at the Kasarani Stadium on September 5 before meeting Seychelles at the same venue — three days later.

Omar says they will be going for nothing short of a win, having garnered a lot of confidence from the continental showpiece.

“If you look at the body language of the players, most of them believed…I believed we could make it to the finals of CHAN. Unfortunately, we lost today but moving forward, we are going to do our best in the next task…with the help of the foreign-based players in the squad,” he said.

Kenya are placed fourth in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with six points, a massive 10 adrift of leaders Ivory Coast.

In this article:
