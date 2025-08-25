Harambee Stars defender Kibwage pens farewell letter to Tusker ahead of move to Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Mike Kibwage has bid farewell to Tusker FC ahead of his move to Gor Mahia.

In a letter to the club’s fans, Kibwage described his time with the brewers as a special honour.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone at the club — my teammates, the technical bench, management and most importantly, the fans — for the support and belief you have shown me during the journey here. Wearing the Tusker jersey has been a true honour, and every moment on the pitch has been special,” the 27-year-old said.

Kibwage also said his two-and-a-half seasons at Ruaraka have been a blessing upon his person, having grown in all aspects of his life.

“I am grateful for the memories we created together; the challenges we overcame, and the successes we celebrated. This club has given me so much, not only as a footballer but as a person and I will carry those lessons with me to the next chapter of my career,” the defender said.

Tusker FC defender Mike Kibwage. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Kibwage joined the brewers in 2023 from Sofapaka FC with who he signed in 2020 from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

He came to prominence with AFC Leopards with who he won the domestic cup competition (FKF Cup) in 2017.

Kibwage was part of the national team that made history at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) by reaching the quarter finals at the first time of asking.

They topped a tough Group A — consisting of two-time champions Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as Angola and Zambia — with 10 points.

Kibwage, himself, proved a rock in Kenya’s backline, starring in their 1-0 win over Morocco — in which he was making his first start.

At K’Ogalo, he will be reunited with his CHAN teammates, including Alphonce Omija, Sylvester Owino, Mohammed Siraj, Lewis Bandi, Byrne Omondi and Austine Odhiambo.