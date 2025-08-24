Why Malkia Strikers lost to Germany in World Volleyball Champs opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24, 2025 – National women’s volleyball team player Veronica Adhiambo admits they must improve on their confidence, following their loss to Germany in the first game of the World Championships in Thailand, on Saturday afternoon.

Adhiambo says the team lost steam, having gone point-for-point with the Germans in the opening Pool G fixture.

“We need to understand where it is we are going wrong because we started off so well against them. For every point they scored, we were also scoring another point but when we got to the 15-point mark, we somewhat lost it. You could see that the players were demoralised and that the fighting spirit had evaporated,” she said.

Malkia Strikers began well, exhibiting a fighting spirit that saw them narrowly lose 25-22 in the first set.

Veronicah Adhiambo celebrates after scoring a point against Germany. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

However, things fell apart in the second set as the Germans cruised to a 25-8 victory before wrapping up tie with a 25-20 win in the final set.

Despite the bad day in the office, Adhiambo is hopeful the team will come good, pointing to the plethora of quality within the players.

“We need to sit down with the coach and know where we went wrong. The game was good…our techniques were on point but for a few minor mistakes that cost us. Everything will be okay…we will go back to training and work on the weak points,” she said.

The outside hitter was Kenya’s brightest spark, leading the scoring charts with a game-high 19 points, six better than Germany’s Emilia Weske who boasted 13 points.

Veronicah Adhiambo celebrates with coach Geoffrey Omondi. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Adhiambo was delighted with her performance, crediting coach Geoffrey Omondi for allowing her to run wild with creativity.

“He gave me the freedom to play as I have been doing in training…not to play according to the opponent’s strengths or weakness. That is what encouraged me to play the way I have done today,” she said.

The team next face Poland on Monday.