Ngetich’s world title dream on track after latest Diamond League win in Brussels

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24, 2025 – World record holder Agnes Ngetich remains unbowed in her desire to win a medal at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Ngetich says her ultimate target is to make the podium for either the women’s 5000m or 10,000m.

“I am doubling the 5000m and 10 000m and I´m really ambitious. I want to make at least one podium, that is the most important thing. To get a medal at the highest stage in the world,” the 24-year-old said.

Ngetich will be making her second appearance at the World Championships, having debuted in Budapest in 2023.

On that occasion, she clocked 31:34.83 to finish a disappointing sixth in the women’s 10,000m.

Her disappointment at major international competitions persisted when an injury prevented her from making the team for last year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

However, Ngetich has been a beast in the road races, smashing the women’s 10km world record at Valencia Ibercaja in January last year — where she clocked 28:46 on her way to victory.

She was back in the Spanish city in October, coming within a breath of smashing world record for the half marathon as she clocked 1:03:04 to win the women’s 21km.

This year, Ngetich has focused on the track as she builds up on an assault on the world titles for the two disciplines.

She continued her preps with victory in the women’s 5000m at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday night, clocking 14:24.99 for the win.

Ethiopian Likina Amebaw came second in 14:31.51 as her fellow countrywoman, Aleshign Baweke, timed 14:31.88 to finish third.

Reflecting on her performance, Ngetich admitted she is not the finished product yet.

“Today´s race was not bad. I am happy with the win but I wanted to run faster. I really wanted to improve my PB but today I had to push alone and it was hard. The next thing now is to focus on the World Championships,” she said.

She will join world champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet and Margaret Akidor to represent Kenya in the women’s 5000m in Tokyo.

In the women’s 10,000m, she will once again join hands with Chebet — also the Olympic 10,000m champion — as well as Janeth Chepngetich to fly the Kenyan flag high.