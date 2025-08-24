Muigai Wins Overall Title at IPF Golf Tournament in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 24, 2025 – Anthony Muigai stole the show at the IPF Golf Tournament held on Saturday at Ruiru Sports Club after carding 42 points to be crowned the Overall Winner of the highly competitive event that drew over 200 golfers.

Muigai, playing off handicap 21, edged out a strong field that included top amateurs from Nairobi and its environs.

In the men’s category, Gabriel Wabuti also registered 42 points to emerge the winner, while Terra Saidimu finished as the runner-up with 38 points.

“It feels incredible to come out on top in such a competitive field. I had to stay focused all through, and I am proud that my consistency paid off today,” Mungai said.

The ladies’ contest was just as tight, with Judy Nyambura (H20) carding 41 points to lift the Ladies Winner’s trophy.

She was closely followed by Veronica Mwaura (H25), who finished Lady Runners-up with 40 points.

The tournament also rewarded exceptional performances across different categories.

Mary Wanjiku (H19) secured the Best Gross with a score of 38, while Mumbi Gatu (H17) shone among the juniors, posting 36 points.

Guest players were not left behind, with Navin Shah (H19) taking the Guest Men’s prize on 38 points and Milkah Ikote (H25) clinching the Guest Ladies’ award with 37 points.

In the nine-hole contests, P.M. Mwangi (H19) won the 1st Nine Men with 21 points, while Michael Waititu (H19) secured the 2nd Nine Men prize on the same score.

Among the ladies, Shobna Patel (H29) claimed the 1st Nine on 21 points, with Liz Mwaura (H29) taking the 2nd Nine, also with 21 points.

Mary Wanjiku (H19) added to her accolades by winning the 9-Hole Lady with 28 points.

In Division Two, Michael Gachanja (H36) impressed with 40 points to top the leaderboard.

The fun challenges saw Duncan Kung’u and Janet Mwangi scoop the Longest Drive Men and Ladies titles respectively, while Stephen Moche and Grace Miano proved sharp on the greens, winning Nearest to Pin Men and Ladies.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Ruiru Sports Club Captain Justus Mathenge hailed the success of the event, praising both the competitiveness and the spirit of camaraderie displayed.

“This tournament continues to grow in stature each year. The impressive turnout and competitive spirit on display today show just how much Ruiru has become a home of golf excellence,” Mathenge said.

The one-day tournament teed off at 6:30 am with a morning round. It continued with an afternoon session at 12:30 pm, culminating in a prize-giving ceremony that highlighted both the sporting and social vibrancy of Ruiru Sports Club.