Why Frank could be Spurs’ best signing of the summer

LONDON, England, August 23, 2025 – Thomas Frank said he was “falling in love” with Tottenham after the side’s 2-0 win at Manchester City – and the feeling is mutual with supporters.

The Dane could not have made a much better start to life in the Premier League with his new side.

Saturday’s result means it is consecutive wins and successive clean sheets, with some eye-catching attacking football along the way.

Frank, named as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement after the Australian coach guided Spurs to the Europa League trophy last May, has already begun to win over hearts and minds in north London.

His impressive start has come against the backdrop of widespread supporter discontent at the club’s perceived failings in this summer’s transfer window and disillusionment with chairman Daniel Levy.

But bringing in Frank from Brentford may be the club’s best signing of all.

A summer of discontent

The mood at Spurs has been peculiar this summer.

After the high of winning the Europa League at the end of last season, supporters were desperate for the side to kick on after a 17th place finish in the Premier League.

But Mohammed Kudus, a £50m signing from West Ham, and Joao Palhinha, a season-long loan signing from Bayern Munich, have been the only additions to the first-team squad since Postecoglou’s departure.

On the club’s pre-season tour, captain Son Heung-min said farewell to the club, while James Maddison suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out of the majority of the season.

Supporters have then had to deal with the ignominy of the collapse of two deals for high-profile transfer targets.

The club activated a £60m release clause in Morgan Gibbs-White’s contract at Nottingham Forest, only for the England midfielder to sign a new deal with the club less than a week later.

Spurs then thought they had tied up a deal for England winger Eberechi Eze, only for the Crystal Palace playmaker to choose rivals Arsenal at the 11th hour.

“What is 100% sure is that we brought two top players into the club – Kudus and Palhinha – and both of them have performed very well,” said Frank.

“And Palhinha, wow. You know, sometimes players need confidence, and they need to be on top.”

Club chairman Levy has been criticised following the collapse of the Eze deal and for the club’s transfer failings this summer.

There seemed to be added venom to the chants of “Levy out” from the 3,000-strong away following at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

But it was Levy’s decision to part with Postecoglou and to hire Frank.

‘Attacking freedom but big on details’

Despite finishing 17th last season, Spurs scored 64 times in the Premier League – only five fewer than second-placed Arsenal managed.

There was no doubting that the side played some swashbuckling football under Postecoglou, but they conceded 65 times last term, to finish with a negative goal difference of one.

Though Frank has only taken charge for two Premier League matches, Spurs have been solid in both with the side keeping clean sheets in both.

Asked about the difference between the two managers, 2023 signing Brennan Johnson said: “They are two different coaches. I’m really enjoying it. A lot of detail goes into the set-pieces, but at the same time he (Frank) gives us a lot of attacking freedom.

“We have kept two clean sheets and against Manchester City it is not easy. I have played here a lot of times and conceded a lot of goals.”

‘Frank’s masterstroke’

One of the main criticisms of Postecoglou was his refusal to adapt to the opposition.

When Spurs were winning games, the Aussie’s approach of “it’s just who we are, mate” went down well with supporters.

It wore thin when the likes of Ipswich and Leicester were leaving north London with three points.

But Postecoglou’s biggest weakness is arguably Frank’s biggest strength.

In the Super Cup defeat by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, Spurs came within 60 seconds of beating Luis Enrique’s side.

Frank opted for a 3-5-2 formation, utilising Richarlison and Kudus in attack with an extra centre-back to nullify the threat of false nine Ousmane Dembele and suffocating the space for wingers Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

In Spurs’ Premier League opener against Burnley – when they were favourites to win and would be expected to have the majority of possession – Frank switched to a 4-3-3 formation and selected a midfield of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr.

Frank stuck with the same formation against Manchester City on Saturday but brought Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur – two defensively-minded midfielders – back into his starting line-up.

“The way the head coach has been able to adapt so early in his tenure – sometimes using a back four and sometimes a five – even bringing in in Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur, that was a masterstroke,” said Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards.

“Thomas Frank’s brought a knowhow of how to see games out.”

Palhinha’s role

After a successful two years with Fulham, Palhinha joined Bayern Munich for around £44m in 2024.

But within 12 months the 30-year-old found himself back in England after failing to win over manager Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena.

While there’s no doubting his off-the-ball work, Palhinha’s struggles at Bayern raised questions over his suitability to playing possession football

But the midfielder has impressed at Spurs and was named player of the match at Etihad Stadium after winning more duels (eight) and making more tackles (four) than any other player on the pitch.

“The coach (Frank) pushed me to come here and showed me the project,” Palhinha told TNT Sports.

“It is such a great club, and I am really glad to be in the Premier League again.

“I am so happy, me and my family. Now I want to enjoy this top club and top atmosphere again.”