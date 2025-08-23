Ugandan duo Schleck, Aleper Defend Titles as 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series Culminates in Vipingo

KILIFI, Kenya, August 23, 2025 – Ugandan duo of Jordan Schleck and Mary Aleper defended the 120KM race title at the Vipingo Ridge leg of the Loop Safari Gravel Series as the 2025 edition came to an end on Saturday evening.

This was the fifth win for the 22-year-old Schleck, out of the eight races held so far, since the inception of the Series last year, winning two legs last year and three this year.

He finished fifth in Naivasha earlier in June this year, that being the only race he did not win in this year’s series.

At Vipingo, Schleck braced the hot and ragged terrain to clock an impressive 4:28:47 to win ahead of his compatriot Lawrence Lorot (4:40:03) and Kenneth Karaya (4:45:00), who finished second and third, respectively.

Schleck termed the race a tough one.

“It was not an easy outing. The terrain was very tough, but I am very happy to have won today to defend my title in this leg. I thrive well in sunny places, so I knew I had all to win the race because I have been training well,” Schleck said.

Mary Aleper celebrates as she crosses the line to win the women’s 120km.

On her part, Aleper crossed the finish line first in the women’s elite race, clocking 5:48:46, followed by Grace Kaviro, who timed 5:51:09, as Kendra Masiga (6:40:32) finished third.

“I am happy to have defended my title at Vipingo. It was not an easy course, but I had prepared well for it. After finishing third in Tatu City, and fifth in Machakos, I knew that I had to train more to win in Vipingo. It’s humbling to come all the way from Uganda and win,” Aleper said.

Cyclists in action during the final leg of the Loop Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo Ridge.

Over 300 elite and recreational cyclists from across the region turned out to tackle the stunning yet demanding coastal trails.

The top five in the elite 120-kilometre race, both men and women, were awarded cash prizes of KES 20,000, KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 7,000, and KES 5,000, respectively.

In the team category, Black Mamba emerged victorious, taking home KES 125,000, while Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex and Joy Riders secured second and third place with prizes of KES 100,000 and KES 70,000, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, said: “Today we celebrate not only the champions of the Vipingo leg, but the success of an entire season that has been a big success. We have seen the number of participants grow from the previous edition. Undoubtedly, we are helping change the outlook of cycling, not just in Kenya but across the region, as we have seen increased participation by cyclists from the neighboring countries. Congratulations to the winners today.”

The 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the Amani Project with LOOP DFS as the title sponsor.

The series continues to play a pivotal role in growing cycling in East Africa while promoting sustainable tourism and community development.