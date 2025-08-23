Oketch careful not to jump the gun despite successful Diamond League debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 23, 2025 – Kenya’s Mercy Oketch says she will not let a successful Diamond League debut in Brussels get to her head.

Oketch admits she should have performed better in the women’s 400m despite cruising to victory in the Belgian capital on Friday night.

“No, I am not completely happy with this time but I did the best I could. This is my first Diamond League race ever and I really enjoyed it,” the 23-year-old said.

The sprinter clocked 51.26 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Belgian Imke Vervaet who timed a close 51.27 in second place.

Another Belgian, Helena Ponette, finished third in 51.45.

It was yet another podium finish for the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) runner who is enjoying a breakout season in 2025.

Her last race was in Germany on August 15 when she clocked 51.33 to finish third in the women’s 400m.

Three days before that, Oketch had clocked 50.69 to finish second in the same race at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial – a World Continental Tour Gold event in Hungary.

She is set to represent Kenya in next month’s World Championships in Tokyo in the women’s 400m as well as the 4x400m mixed relay.

Her next step remains unknown although she believes Brussels could be her last race before her debut at the global showpiece.

“It was nice to compete in such a packed stadium. I am not sure when my next

race will be, maybe Tokyo,” she said.

Oketch already boasts a bronze medal at a major competition, having finished third as part of the 4x400m mixed relay team at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China in May this year.

The quartet – others including Mercy Chebet, David Sanayek and Brian Tinega – clocked 3:13.10 to win bronze and seal qualification to Tokyo.