Murang’a Seal player under fire for celebrating Harambee Stars loss to Madagascar in CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 23, 2025 – Murang’a Seal winger Victor Haki has been forced to apologise after a video depicting him celebrating Harambee Stars loss to Madagascar surfaced online on Saturday morning.

Haki admitted his actions in the video were insensitive at a time when the whole country is hurting from the national team’s loss in the quarters of the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

“I realise it came across as insensitive and disappointing, especially at a time when the entire nation was hurting. It was a lapse in judgment on my part, and I deeply regret the impression it created,” he said in a statement shared online.

The winger further said he respects the national team and their players and did not in any way intend to come across as unpatriotic.

“As a Kenyan football player, I know better is expected of me. My actions were unpatriotic, in bad taste, and not a true reflection of the respect I have for Harambee Stars, the players, the coaches, and the millions of fans who proudly stand behind our team,” Haki said.

Murang'a Seal FC winger Victor Haki enjoyed Harambee Stars' loss to Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/1jmOfEZ6ui — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) August 23, 2025

He added: “I have since taken down the video and take full responsibility for my mistake. This experience has been a lesson for me, and I promise to do better and be better in representing my country moving forward.”

In the video, Haki is shown at an undisclosed location with friends, celebrating while pointing to a television showing the end of the knockout tie, which Kenya lost 4-3 on post-match penalties.

The video, which was posted on the winger’s Tik Tok account, has since been taken down.

However, it has already attracted widespread criticism from stakeholders around the country, with Harambee Stars skipper Aboud Omar berating Haki for his actions.

The winger was a key part of Murang’a Seal, scoring crucial goals as the team survived relegation from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season.