McCarthy finds positives in painful exit of Harambee Stars from CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 23, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy insists he couldn’t be any prouder of his players despite their heartbreaking exit from the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on Friday night.

The South African waxed lyrical about the mentality of his players, noting that he was honoured to have worked with them in the lead-up to and after the tournament.

“Nothing but to be proud of what we have achieved. The players gave me everything…every single day in training, they were good so I can’t complain about anything. But…football…yeah, it is like a lottery. We didn’t expect it to go this way,” McCarthy said.

Harambee Stars lost 4-3 on post-match penalties to Madagascar in the quarterfinals of the continental competition at the Kasarani Stadium.

Both teams could not find a way past each other in extra time, having scored a goal apiece after regulation time.

Harambee Stars in dejection after losing to Madagascar in CHAN quarterfinals. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

McCarthy credited their opponents for their tenacity despite domination by Harambee Stars and a capacity, rapturous home crowd to boot.

“It was a pretty even game…it was a tough game but we didn’t expect them to move the way they did off the ball. So, first I’d like to congratulate Madagascar for going through to the semi-finals. I think if you come to Kenya and perform at such a stage with the kind of fans we had in the stands, it was incredible,” the gaffer said.

The hosts had the lion’s share of possession but could not pierce through their opponent’s backline.

It took Alphonce Omija’s bullet header at the start of the second half for them to find the breakthrough, the Gor Mahia centreback rising high to head in Boniface Muchiri’s freekick from the right flank.

Two minutes later, in the 49th minute, Ryan Ogam had the Kenyan fans in delirium after he half-volleyed Omija’s header past Madagascar keeper Ramandimbisoa Michel.

However, the wild celebrations were cut short after centre referee Abalbert Diouf of Senegal ruled out the goal for a foul by Omija.

Manzur Okwaro dribbles past Rijaniaina Nicolas. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It proved costly as the Indian Ocean islanders equalised in the 70th minute via Fenohashina Gilles’ penalty after Lewis Bandi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Then came the post-match penalties and Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Sakari, Sylvester Owino, Mike Kibwage and Omija stepped up to the plate.

Whereas the first three duly converted their kicks, Kibwage and Omija were unfortunate not to do so – Omija’s final kick proving the nail in the coffin of Kenya’s hopes of a quarterfinal berth.

Alphonce Omija reacts after missing the final penalty kick. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It was the choice of penalty takers that raised eyebrows as all of them are defenders; a number of people wondered why there were no midfielders and forwards to take the penalties.

Despite all that, McCarthy said he was happy to allow the players express their talents.

“I am not a military general…I am just a human being and if a player has the talent, I provide them with the opportunity to express. I provide them with the tactical instructions and let them go out there on the field to express themselves. That’s why the players are enjoying themselves. Going forward, I think the future of Kenyan football is bright,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

With their participation of CHAN 2024 done and dusted, the team will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They next face the Gambia on September 5 at either Nyayo Stadium or Kasarani.