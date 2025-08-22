When the donkey’s back breaks: Malkia Strikers cry out over non-payment of allowances ahead of World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – National women’s volleyball team players have come out to complain that they have not been paid their allowances ahead of the World Championships in Thailand, this weekend.

In a video circulating on various Whatsapp groups, the volleyball queens say they have not received a single cent from the Ministry of Sports ever since they began training at Nyayo Stadium, despite many promises.

“The promise was that we would receive our allowances before we got into the residential camp at Summerdale Inn. We were told that the allowances for the time we trained at Nyayo would be credited to our accounts. However, what we have heard since then is promises that the money would be paid ‘tomorrow’. Any time we ask for allowances, the answer is ‘tomorrow’. It has always been ‘tomorrow,” Pamela Adhiambo, who read a statement on behalf of the players, said.

She added: “We were promised that all the allowances would be credited to our accounts before we travelled to Vietnam but that didn’t work out. We have been asking our Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) bosses but they have been telling us they are waiting for the ministry.”

The players further said efforts to raise their grievances with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya were unsuccessful.

“We got a chance to meet the CS and he was so happy to host us. In the back of our minds, we wanted to tell him our issue but we were stopped. We were told that everything was sorted and we accepted…we were told we are going to get everything but funny enough, with less than 48 hours to the tournament, we got the tracksuits. We can’t say they are the best quality but at least we are happy that we have got them,” she said.

The players also pointed a finger at KVF, stating that the federation has not been forthright with the funds received from their sponsor, Mozzart Bet.

They claimed that the betting firm has released funds, which have not fully trickled down to them.

“We were told that money was released, which was used to cater for our different necessities. But, we were also promised that the money was released and we should be funded so we are also asking, who was given the money within the federation. To who should we direct this question so we can get the allowances from Mozzartbet,” Adhiambo posed.

A screenshot of a video by Malkia Strikers complaining of non-payment of their allowances ahead of the World Championships.

She added: “Today we have decided to call a spade a spade and decided to speak because we are tired of the tomorrow. It pains us to do have to do this video but we had to let it out and let it be known that Malkia Strikers are not at their best.”

Speaking at the same time, team captain Meldina Sande admitted that the whole squad, including the technical bench, are suffering.

She appealed to President William Ruto to extend the same generosity to them as he has done for Harambee Stars.

“KVF we ask you to help us achieve that mission. We came here with a target and we don’t want to lose it. Bwana President, we are also your children…motivate us. Bwana CS you promised us that our money would come…help us. We need something so we can achieve what we came here to do,” the skipper said.

The players promised that they would give their all at the global showpiece as they seek to build upon their progress at the last edition in the Netherlands in 2022.

“We are suffering…that’s why we are making this kind of a video. Everyone here is suffering…the players and the coaches but since we came here with one target, we don’t want anything to distract us,” Sande said.

Kenya play Germany in the first match of Pool G on Friday, with games against Poland and Vietnam to come.