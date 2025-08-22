Township Rollers Land Midfield Maestro Kenneth Muguna on Two-Year Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Botswana Premier League giants Township Rollers have announced the signing of Kenyan international Kenneth “Junior” Muguna, marking a major coup for the club as they gear up for the new season.

Muguna, who joined the Blue and Gold as a free agent on a two-year deal from Kenya Police FC, was unveiled on today with the club hailing him as a “proven midfield maestro” who will bring leadership, creativity, and steel to their engine room.

The 29-year-old midfielder is not a stranger to the big stage.

A product of Western Stima, Muguna first rose to prominence in the KPL with Gor Mahia.

During his two stints at K’Ogalo, he won multiple league titles and established himself as one of the most technically gifted playmakers in the region.

For Muguna, the move represents both a fresh challenge and an opportunity to etch his name in the history books of one of Southern Africa’s most successful clubs.

His arrival is seen as a major boost for the Rollers ahead of the new season.