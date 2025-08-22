Owino, Austine dropped to the bench as Harambee Stars square up to Madagascar in CHAN quarterfinal

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Sylvester Owino has been dropped to the bench for this evening’s quarterfinal clash against Madagascar at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Gor Mahia defender will be replaced by his club-mate, Alphonse Omija, who returns to the starting lineup for the first time since their encounter against Angola — a fortnight ago.

Owino has been a mainstay at the back for Benni McCarthy’s charges, playing full minutes in all the four matches Harambee Stars have played at the tournament so far.

Omija will be joined in the back four by Mike Kibwage, Lewis Bandi and skipper Aboud Omar at left back.

Harambee Stars defender Mike Kibwage arrives for the match against Madagascar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

After sitting out Harambee Stars’ match against Zambia, Byrne Omondi returns between the sticks for the crunch clash.

Also back to the starting XI is youngster Manzur Okwaro who came off the bench in the last fixture.

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) defender will marshall the holding midfield role, ahead of Gor Mahia’s Chris Alpha Onyango and Marvin Nabwire — both of who maintain their places from the last match.

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam arrives for the match against Madagascar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Meanwhile, Austine Odhiambo — who is Stars’ joint-top scorer at the tourney — has been relegated to the bench after starting against Zambia.

In attack, Ulinzi Stars captain Boniface Muchiri returns to the starting XI after a stellar show in the 1-0 win over Zambia.

He will operate off the wings with Ben Stanley Omondi who has started the last two games as Ryan Ogam — the man-of-the-match against Zambia — slots into the no. 9 role.

Kenya will be looking to make more history by qualifying for the semis of a continental competition for the first time in history.