No Distractions: Sakari Vows Harambee Stars Will Stay Grounded amid surprise success at CHAN

NAIROBI, 22 Aug 2025- Harambee Stars assistant captain, Daniel Sakari has credited fans for playing a crucial role in the team’s qualification to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), while assuring that the squad remains grounded despite the growing buzz on social media.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on 21 August, Sakari emphasized that the team is not distracted by the hype and instead is focused on the bigger task that lies ahead, which is the game against Madagascar.

Harambee Stars players in training ahead of CHAN quarterfinal clash against Madagascar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The fans have played a big role our qualification to the quarterfinals, and as players we appreciate that. We are not distracted by the hype on social media, we are just focused on the task ahead,” he said.

The right-back also highlighted the importance of preparation and tactical awareness, noting that the team has taken time to analyze their next opponents.

“Before any game, as a professional, you must know your opponent’s play, their attack, defense, and weaknesses. We have don that and now we are working on our strengths and looking to maximize on their weaknesses,” Sakari added.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy (L) with his assistant Anthony Kimani. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sakari credited the technical bench for their encouragement and guidance, stressing that the team is united and motivated to deliver on today’s game.

As Kenyans prepare for the quarterfinals, Sakari’s words reflect both confidence and caution, underlining the balance between fan support, tactical preparation, and mental focus that the Harambee Stars will need as the competition intensifies.