No Distractions: Sakari Vows Harambee Stars Will Stay Grounded amid surprise success at CHAN - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniel Sakari in action for Harambee Stars against Morocco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

No Distractions: Sakari Vows Harambee Stars Will Stay Grounded amid surprise success at CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, 22 Aug 2025- Harambee Stars assistant captain, Daniel Sakari has credited fans for playing a crucial role in the team’s qualification to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), while assuring that the squad remains grounded despite the growing buzz on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on 21 August, Sakari emphasized that the team is not distracted by the hype and instead is focused on the bigger task that lies ahead, which is the game against Madagascar.

Harambee Stars players in training ahead of CHAN quarterfinal clash against Madagascar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The fans have played a big role our qualification to the quarterfinals, and as players we appreciate that. We are not distracted by the hype on social media, we are just focused on the task ahead,” he said.

The right-back also highlighted the importance of preparation and tactical awareness, noting that the team has taken time to analyze their next opponents.

“Before any game, as a professional, you must know your opponent’s play, their attack, defense, and weaknesses. We have don that and now we are working on our strengths and looking to maximize on their weaknesses,” Sakari added.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy (L) with his assistant Anthony Kimani. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sakari credited the technical bench for their encouragement and guidance, stressing that the team is united and motivated to deliver on today’s game.

As Kenyans prepare for the quarterfinals, Sakari’s words reflect both confidence and caution, underlining the balance between fan support, tactical preparation, and mental focus that the Harambee Stars will need as the competition intensifies.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020