Kenya Abud Omar tussle with Madagascar Andriamirado Andriariminana. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Harambee Stars CHAN fairytale comes to cruel end against Madagascar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars crashed out of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) after losing 4-3 in post-match penalties to Madagascar in the quarterfinals at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday night.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the hosts having scored first in the 47th minute via Alphonce Omija’s header.

However, the Indian Ocean islanders equalised in the 70th minute through Fenohashina Gilles’s penalty after Lewis Bandi was adjudged to have handled in the box.

In the post-match penalties, goalkeeper Byrne Omondi saved Nantenaina Mika’s penalty but then again Mike Kibwage and Alphonce Omija’s misses proved costly to Benni McCarthy’s charges.

More to follow…

