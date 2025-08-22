HALFTIME REPORT: Harambee Stars yet to score despite dominating Madagascar in CHAN quarterfinal clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars and Madagascar are presently locked at 0-0 in the first half of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarterfinal at the Kasarani Stadium.

The hosts have dominated the game, exhibiting neat interchange of passes in the middle of the park but only lacking the cutting edge for the opening goal.

Still, Benni McCarthy’s charges have been able to fashion a number of chances.

Aboud Omar’s freekick in the third minute deflected off the wall but Madagascar keeper Ramandimbisoa Michel was recovered in time to divert it out of touch – having been wrong-footed by the deflection.

Five minutes later, the 36,000 fans or so at the stadium had their hearts in the mouth when Alphonce Omija’s shot deflected off Fenohashina Gilles.

Luckily, keeper Byrne Omondi was alert to sweep away the danger, with the Madagascar no. 9 bearing down on goal.

Marvin Nabwire then headed wide in the 23rd minute after a cross from Chris Alpha Onyango from the left flank.

Should the two teams remain tied after 90 minutes, the game will go to extra time, with a place in the semis at stake.