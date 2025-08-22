Bitok: No cause of concern over non-payment of Malkia Strikers allowances

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22, 2025 – Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy president Paul Bitok says the Sports Fund have deposited all the allowances for the national women’s team players ahead of the World Championship in Thailand.

In a statement, Bitok said the allowances were deposited yesterday in addition to the expenses for the team’s stay in Thailand.

“As Head of Delegation, I will remain behind to finalize all arrangements before joining the team in Thailand. I can confirm that allowances were deposited by the Sports Fund yesterday, and additional funds to cover pending and ongoing expenses have also been credited to the KVF account,” he said.

Bitok further said the Ministry is processing the payment of allowances to other national teams, including beach volleyball as well as the national Under 20 side that won the African Championships in Yaounde, a fortnight ago.

“This morning, I was at the Ministry to follow up on players’ allowances. The process is at its final stage, and the allowances will be deposited into each player’s account soon. The Ministry has been processing similar payments for all sports, including the recently concluded U20 Girls’ competition and beach volleyball,” the former Malkia Strikers head coach said.

Bitok’s statement comes hours after Malkia Strikers players came out on Friday morning to complain over the non-payment of allowances in the lead-up to the global competition.

Speaking on behalf of the team, outside hitter Pamela Adhiambo said the team are yet to receive a single cent despite past promises from the government and the federation.

“The promise was that we would receive our allowances before we got into the residential camp at Summerdale Inn. We were told that the allowances for the time we trained at Nyayo would be credited to our accounts. However, what we have heard since then is promises that the money would be paid ‘tomorrow’. Any time we ask for allowances, the answer is ‘tomorrow’. It has always been ‘tomorrow,” she said.

The team are currently in Thailand for the World Championships where they are due to face Germany in their first game on Friday afternoon.

Other Pool G fixtures to come include against Poland and Vietnam.