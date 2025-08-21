Schleck Chases Historic Fifth Win as Loop Safari Gravel Series Wraps Up in Vipingo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – All eyes will be on Uganda’s Jordan Schleck this Saturday as the LOOP Safari Gravel Series concludes at Vipingo Ridge, where the cyclist is chasing a record fifth victory in the competition.

At just 22, Schleck already stands as the man to beat, with four series victories under his belt, where two came in 2024, including the finale at Vipingo.

His standout performance this season came in March in Machakos, where he dominated the 120-kilometer elite men’s race in 3:37:09, and won at Tatu City in February.

The Vipingo race, set against a stunning coastal backdrop, will cap a four-leg series that has also taken competitors through Machakos and Naivasha.

More than 300 riders, from elite professionals to enthusiastic amateurs, are expected to take part in the challenging course, which combines gravel stretches, rolling hills, and technical segments.

With the prize money totaling KES 352,000, the stakes are very high. The winning team will pocket KES 125,000, the second and third-placed teams will receive KES 100,000 and KES 70,000, while the top five men and women in the elite 120-kilometer race will earn between KES 20,000 and KES 5,000.

LOOP DFS CEO, Eric Muriuki, praised the impact of the series as he reflected on how the season has been.

“The 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series has been phenomenal and has embodied the bold spirit we champion for, whether in sport, business, or personal growth. From Tatu City, to Machakos, to Naivasha, and now Vipingo, we have seen communities of cyclists turn up in large numbers to compete and network. Vipingo will be a fitting end to the season, bringing together the thrill of competition, the beauty of our country, and the power of sport to inspire,” he said.

Schleck’s ambitions go beyond the prize money. For him, the LOOP Safari Gravel Series is a platform to cement his legacy in East African cycling.

His focus, discipline, and relentless pursuit of victory have already made him a role model among his peers.

As the series concludes this weekend, all eyes will be on Schleck. Will he achieve a historic fifth win and cement his status as one of East Africa’s most formidable cyclists? The answer will unfold along the scenic and challenging trails of Vipingo Ridge.