Rising Star Javed Dares To Dream After Whistling Morans Hat-Trick

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Rising star Javed Lota believes his tarmac racing hat-trick at Whistling Morans last weekend is a dream run and a sign of better things to come.

“It’s just a flawless season so far, it’s incredible this year,” quipped Javed after sealing a hat-trick of wins at Whistling Morans racetrack during the Delta Motorsports Tarmac Racing Championship round.

Reflecting on his stellar weekend run, the son of multiple Coast Rally Champion Naushad Kara Lota highlighted; “It’s no secret that I’m getting stronger and stronger by every single race meeting, as the essence this season is to be on top of things, so I’m of the success and most importantly my driving lines as I target my maiden 4WD Tarmac Championship title,” he said.

Javed has won all three rounds organised by Delta Motorsports so far and achieved the feat with the fastest time of the day (FTD).

“It’s been great keeping it simple and consistent and just making sure everything is up to date with general set-ups,” revealed Javed when asked about his race strategy and current dominance, which has seen him sweep the ground with all his opponents.

Driving a Subaru STi N14, Javed beat Samad Asif (Subaru Impreza STi GC8: 261.048) and Salman Manji (Mitsubishi Evo 5-262.718) to the 4WD podium.

Rally legend Ian Duncan took the first position in the Two-wheel-drive class in his Mitsubishi Evo Buggy with a Tarmac setup.

Old boy Duncan beat Amin Aminzo (Suzuki Swift) and Mustafa Abass (Honda Type R) to second and third positions, respectively.

Duncan’s fastest time of 1:07:556 was +2.015 sec faster than Aminzo in his Suzuki Swift and also +0.438 quicker than the 4WD class Evolution X driven by Simatwo.Adrian.

“Always a great pleasure competing in the same event with rally greats like Duncan, it gives you the much-needed gusto and inspiration to achieve new limits,” added Javed.

The Lota Motorsports driver was in fine form all weekend and looked set to scoop the coveted title previously dominated by Umang Soni.

He is now convinced that his maiden career motorsport title is within striking distance.

The Lota family has a long tradition with Subarus, and Mombasa-based Javed is overly excited to be the one riding on the crest of a wave!

“We did it again. The third Round of the Tarmac Championship, organized by Delta Motorsports at Whistling Morans, could not have come at a better time, when my driving lines are closer to where I want them to be. Whistling Morans was a great occasion where I secured my third win of the year and the fastest time of the day (FTD) to boot. This was my third fastest time in a row,” highlighted Javed, ” adding, “on to the last round on November 2.”

4WD Results

1. Javed Lota (Subaru Impreza STi N14) 260.822

2. Samad Asif (Subaru Impreza STi GC8) 261.048

3. Salman Manji (Mitsubishi Evo 5) 262.718

4. Lovejyot Singh (Subaru VAB RA-R) 267.493

5. Adrian Simatwa (Mitsubishi EvoX) 270.011

2WD

1. Ian Duncan (Buggy EvoX) 272.143

2. Amin Aminzo (Suzuki Swift) 273.336

3. Mustafa Abass (Honda Type R) 277.006

4. Ian Ndegwa (Buggy Starlet) 288.082

5. Savio Kimwele (Toyota GT86) 290.32