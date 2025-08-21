Murkomen’s Banter Sparks Kenyans Tickets Mischief at Tanzania Vs Morocco CHAN Clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has found himself at the center of light-hearted football banter after applauding Kenyan fans who allegedly purchased tickets for the Tanzania Vs Morocco CHAN quarter-final clash scheduled for Friday at the Benjamin Mukapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kipchumba encouraged them to show up and cheer on the two-time champions, Morocco, who were in the same Pool A together with Harambee Stars.

In a viral clip shared widely on social media, Murkomen cheekily urged Kenyans not just to buy the tickets but to go to Tanzania for the game and support Morocco against Tanzania.

“I congratulate all Kenyans who have bought the Tanzania tickets. If you know you bought a ticket for the game, make sure you travel and support Morocco,” the former Sports Cabinet Secretary said cheekily.

The remarks have sparked laughter among football fans on social media, with many Kenyan supporters, known for their passion both online and on the pitch, commenting to stir the regional rivalry further.

Some fans took his words into action and have reportedly travelled to Dar es Salaam for the match, looking forward to supporting Morocco.

The Tanzania- Morocco clash was already highly anticipated, with both sides chasing a semi-final spot.

But Murkomen’s laughable remarks have given the match added flavor to the long-standing rivalry between the East Africans.

As the tournament progresses, fans across East Africa will be watching not only the players on the pitch but also the off-pitch exchanges that continue to bring color, laughter, and friendly rivalry to the game.

Kenya will also be playing on the same day, when they take on Madagascar at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.