Kibaki’s golfing legacy to spread across Africa as Muthaiga eye Patron’s Cup expansion

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21, 2025 – Organisers of the annual Patron’s Cup Golf Tournament are hoping that it will grow into a continental competition in the coming years.

Muthaiga Golf Club chair Dennis Mwirigi says the tourney has made huge strides in since its inception in 2022 and will soon attract competitors from other parts of Africa.

“Our first plan is to ensure there is meritocracy into getting into the top 15. There are plans down the line to expand our categories so that our East African brothers and sisters and clubs can get an opportunity to join the event. We see this event going from a Kenyan-only clubs event to an East African event…and then down the line, probably an African-wide event,” Mwirigi said.

The chair said the benefits of the amateur golf tournament has trickled down to the various participating clubs as well as their players.

“Initially when we started off, as any project, it was more about selling the tournament to the clubs and to sponsors with the objective of adding value and creating the camaraderie. We had a successful event in 2022 and ever since, the event has gotten bigger and better. We have been supported by sponsors to prepare well and in the process enabled the clubs that want to participate to prepare better,” he said.

Mwirigi added: “We have increased foot traffic from golf enthusiasts and guests who want to watch the game. We believe this event is strengthening golf clubs and their players and deepening their skills to participate in this event. It is unique in so many respects and we believe that right now it is as big as it has ever been and will be much bigger in the years to come.”

Narrowing down to Muthaiga Golf Club, Mwirigi is confident the hosts will tighten their grip on a crown they have held for the past three editions.

“We are a very competitive golf club…we have by far the most single handicapped golfers in the country purely because of our heritage. Qualifying to wear the Muthaiga colours at the Patron’s Cup is a very tough exercise. There are 12 players that are representing the club and there are many others who would have loved to wear the shirt but have not qualified. We are the current holders…we have won it for the past three editions and we don’t want to cede our cup this year,” he said.

Remembering Kibaki

Mwirigi was speaking after a flag raising ceremony to mark the official start of the fourth edition of the tournament at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday evening.

The tournament honours former President Mwai Kibaki who was a patron of the club and an avid golfer.

This year’s edition features 16 clubs including Sigona, Ruiru, Karen Country Club (KCC), Vetlab, Limuru, Kenya Railways, Royal Nairobi, Thika Sports Club, Windsor, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Kiambu, Eldoret, Mombasa, Golf Park as well as the hosts.

The three-day competition, which culminates on Sunday, will feature competitors in the men’s, ladies and junior categories.

Mwirigi believes there is a lot junior golfers can learn from Kenya’s third president.

“Golf by its very nature is a game driven by values and rules. Mwai Kibaki lived his life like we want to play our golf. It is a game founded on integrity and transparency, camaraderie and togetherness. We believe that the juniors coming into this tournament are going to learn how to win the right way. Golf is not about winning but about winning in the right way and in the right spirit,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Kibaki’s grandson, Mwai Kibaki Jr, said the former president would be a proud man to see how the competition has grown in terms of golf development.

“He always believed golf was a firm judge of character and taught you lessons in life…in patience and strategy. We are really and truly grateful as a family to Muthaiga Golf Club and the sponsors for hosting this year’s competition,” Kibaki Jr said.

Actions tees off tomorrow at the 18-hole course for three days of sizzling action before the curtains come down on Sunday.