Chelsea forward Jackson To Miss West Ham Trip Amid Aston Villa Interest

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 21 – Nicolas Jackson will not be part of Chelsea’s matchday squad for the trip to West Ham on Friday, amid interest from Aston Villa.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca confirmed the striker’s absence in his press conference on Thursday morning.

“He [Jackson] is available, but he’s not going to be part of the squad,” Maresca said.

“We have two strikers, two players in that position and also we know something can happen before the transfer window closes.

“No idea [if a move away is close]. I prefer to be focused on training sessions and preparing for the game. I don’t know.”

Villa are understood to have explored the conditions of a deal for the 24-year-old, who played under head coach Unai Emery at Villarreal.

Jackson told Chelsea earlier this month that he wants to consider his options during the transfer window. Chelsea signed strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Jackson was absent from Chelsea’s squad for friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan ahead of the Premier League season.

The striker served the final game of a suspension in Chelsea’s first fixture of the season against Crystal Palace.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, having netted 17 in 44 during his first year at the club.

Chelsea have sold a host of players this summer, with another nine likely to leave, while Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons top targets to bolster their attacking line.

Could Isak hold key to Jackson future?

Latest from Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol:

Jackson’s future will be resolved when it becomes clear whether Alexander Isak is staying at or leaving Newcastle United.

There are up to six clubs interested in signing Jackson and Chelsea are expecting significant bids when there is more clarity about Isak’s future.

Aston Villa are one of the interested clubs, but it remains to be seen whether they would be able to afford the asking price.

Jackson’s value will be determined by the market price paid for strikers by Premier League clubs this summer.

Chelsea close to selling Veiga to Villarreal

Latest from Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol:

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sell Renato Veiga to Villarreal in a deal expected to be worth £26m (€30m).

The defender joined Chelsea last summer from Basel for £12m on a contract until June 2031.

He scored two goals in 18 appearances before spending the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he played 15 times.

Veiga was also called up to the Portugal squad after signing for Chelsea and has earned five caps.

Fulham looking at Sterling

Latest from Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol:

Fulham are considering making a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, but a deal appears unlikely at the moment.

Sterling is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after spending last season on loan at Arsenal.

He has been training away from the first-team squad and did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup.

Chelsea signed him from Manchester City three years ago in a £47.5m deal and he has two years left on his contract.

Sterling has not played for Chelsea since he scored against Bournemouth in the final game of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea transfers

In

Jamie Gittens – Dortmund, £51.5m

Joao Pedro – Brighton, £60m

Liam Delap – Ipswich, £30m

Jorrel Hato – Ajax, £38.5m

Estevao Willian – Palmeiras, £29m

Dario Essugo – Sporting, £18.5m

Mamadou Sarr – RC Strasbourg, £12m

Kendry Paez – Independiente del Valle, £17.3m

Out

Kendry Paez – Strasbourg, loan

Djordje Petrovic – Bournemouth, £25m

Bashir Humphrey – Burnley, undisclosed

Dylan Williams – Burton, undisclosed

Marcus Bettinelli – Man City, undisclosed

Kepa Arrizabalga – Arsenal, £5m

Teddy Sharman-Lowe – Bolton, loan

Mathis Amougou – Strasbourg, undisclosed

Zak Sturge – Millwall, undisclosed

Noni Madueke – Arsenal, £52m

Caleb Wiley – Watford, loan

Mike Penders – RC Strasbourg, loan

Joao Felix – Al Nassr, £43.7m

Ishe Samuels-Smith – Strasbourg, £6.9m

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Everton, £29m

Mamadou Sarr – Strasbourg, loan

Leo Castledine – Huddersfield, loan

Lesley Ugochukwu – Burnley, undisclosed

Marc Guiu – Sunderland, loan

Armando Broja – Burnley, £20m