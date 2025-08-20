The Alpha and Omega of CHAN success: Harambee Stars 12th man applauded for unwavering support

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango has credited Kenyan fans for the far the team have come at the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Onyango believes the voices of the cheering fans have been the fuel that has spurred them to the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

“As players, it is an honour to represent the country and come this far. I would say it is the support of the fans that has brought us this far as well. I would encourage them to continue supporting us from wherever they are and we promise to give them a good show come Friday,” the Gor Mahia anchorman said.

Harambee Stars escaped unscathed from a group of death consisting of two-time champions Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as perennial challengers Angola and Zambia.

Benni McCarthy’s charges went one better by topping Group A with 10 points – beating DRC, Morocco and Zambia by a solitary goal each to add to a 1-1 draw with the Antelopes of Angola.

All of their matches were marked by passionate fans who shouted their voices hoarse in support of the team from start to finish.

As they prepare to face Madagascar in the quarters on Friday, Onyango is praying for stands filled with fans as they seek to get the job done.

“Thank you for the far you have helped us so far. Coming this Friday, we need them again because this is a quarterfinal match. The unity in the team is at its best and all of us are determined to come away with a positive result. We are determined to go all the way to end in this competition,” he said.

Onyango has been in and out of Harambee Stars starting XI, featuring from the get-go for the first two matches against DRC and Angola before being benched against Morocco.

He returned to the starting XI for the final group game against Zambia before making way for Manzur Okwaro in the second half.