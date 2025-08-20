Olympic champ Wanyonyi continues quest for World title with second place finish at Lausanne Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued his preparations for the World Championships with a second-place finish at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Wednesday night.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:43.29 in the men’s 800m, finishing behind American Josh Hoey, who stopped the timer at 1:42.82 for the win.

Mohammed Attaoui of Spain finished third in 1:43.38 in what was a close race to the podium.

It was the first time the 20-year-old has missed out on first since May this year when he finished third at Rabat Diamond League, after clocking 1:43.37.

Wanyonyi also finished second in the men’s 800m at the first leg of the Grand Slam Track Series in Kingston where he timed 1:46.44.

Thus far, Wanyonyi has been victorious at the Oslo, Stockholm and Monaco legs of the Diamond League circuit.

He will be representing Kenya at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo, where he will be accompanied by Nelson Kebenei and Kelvin Kimtai in the men’s 800m.

The youngster will be seeking to upgrade from the silver he clinched at the last edition of the competition in 2023 in Budapest – where he clocked 1:44.53.