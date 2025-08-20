Malkia Strikers served another painful lesson in warmup match for World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – The national women’s volleyball team suffered a humbling defeat to Vietnam as they intensify their preparations for this week’s World Championships in Hanoi.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges were all at sea, losing 25-21, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 to the South East Asian opponents who are they are also set to meet in Pool G of the competition.

It was their third straight loss in their build-up matches, following twin defeats to Spain on Sunday and Monday.

Malkia Strikers lost 3-1 to the Spaniards on Sunday night, having began well by winning 30-28 in the first set, before dropping the ball to subsequently lose 25-19 29-27 and 25-21.

Their second friendly against the Europeans resulted in a 2-1 loss (15-25, 25-20, 20-25) on Monday morning.

Ahead of the championships, Omondi named a largely inexperienced side consisting of players who are yet to make their bow for the national team.

However, the Kenya Pipeline Women’s Volleyball team coach said he is rebuilding a squad that will go toe to toe with the crème de la crème of the sport in the future.

“Even the big teams in the world started somewhere. Rebuilding is not an easy process but in the end, it will work out. That is what we are trying to do,” he said.

Other than Vietnam, Kenya will also face Poland and Germany in Pool G.

In their history of participation at the World Championships, Malkia Strikers have only won one game – a straight sets walloping of African rivals Cameroon in 2022 in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

On that occasion, Kenya won 25-20, 27-25 and 25-19 in the respective sets.