Lewis Bandi: ‘Not a carpenter but I want to nail my place in Harambee Stars starting XI’

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Lewis Bandi is determined to nail down his place in the starting lineup after shining against Morocco and Zambia at the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Bandi says he will give his best at every chance he is given by head coach Benni McCarthy.

“When I get the chance (to play in the team), I take it with both hands and give my best. It is not to say I am better than the others but whatever opportunity I get, I want to do my best for the team,” the former AFC Leopards youth team player said.

Bandi made his first start for Kenya in their third match against Morocco, coming in for Daniel Sakari, who had played against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola.

The rightback went on to put up a stoic performance for the national team, shutting down his flank as Harambee Stars ground out a historic 1-0 win over Atlas Lions of Morocco.

His five-star performance earned him another starting berth in the final Group A encounter against Zambia where he once again earned plaudits in the 1-0 win over the southern Africans.

Bandi says every game is like a final for Harambee Stars — and for him as well.

“Every game we are taking it serious…there is none we are approaching with a sense of complacency. There may just be a few lapses here and there, particularly in attack where we have not used our chances well,” he said.

Up next is a quarterfinal duel with Madagascar at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening, a game which Bandi expects to be a bruising battle.

“We want to continue with more of the same. We want to continue pushing even though it won’t be easy. Madagascar have not qualified for the quarterfinals by fluke…they are an equally good team. We urge our supporters to continue rallying behind us,” he said.

The rightback has been in the news for the past one week after signing for 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

His departure left a sour taste in the mouth of AFC Leopards fans — who feel pained the club management did not do enough to keep one of their homegrown players from joining their bitter rivals.

Despite his transfer becoming official, Bandi was unwilling to dwell into a conversation on the same.

This, even as Gor deputy patron Eliud Owalo met with his parents, Mr and Mrs Manoah Mugodo, at his office on Wednesday.