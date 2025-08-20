Kenyan-born American student grabs headlines with big win at Lausanne Diamond League - Capital Sports
Doris Lemngole in action at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene. PHOTO/ALABAMA TRACK AND FIELD

Athletics

Kenyan-born American student grabs headlines with big win at Lausanne Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Kenya’s Doris Lemngole cruised to victory at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Wednesday night, triumphing in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The youngster clocked 9:16.36 to win the race, ahead of Ethiopian Sembo Almayew who came second in 9:20.36.

American Olivia Markezich finished third in 9:20.73.

The 23-year-old American-based runner was competing in her first race since she secured her ticket to next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Lemngole clocked 9:24.6 to finish second in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the national trials held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi in July.

It is turning out to be quite the year for the University of Alabama runner who in June became the first female collegiate to run the women’s 3000m steeplechase in under nine minutes.

Lemngole clocked 8:58.15 on her way to victory at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Outdoor Championships in Eugene.

The youngster will be joined in the women’s 3000m steeplechase team for Tokyo by Olympic and world bronze medalist Faith Cherotich as well as Pamela Kosgei.

In this article:
