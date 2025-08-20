Kenya seek CAF greenlight for full capacity at Kasarani for Harambee Stars v Madagascar clash - Capital Sports
Kenyan fans cheering on Harambee Stars against Zambia in the CHAN last Group A match at the Kasarani Stadium. Photo/FKF

CHAN 2025

Kenya seek CAF greenlight for full capacity at Kasarani for Harambee Stars v Madagascar clash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have appealed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to allow fans to attend Harambee Stars matches at the Kasarani Stadium at full capacity.

In a statement, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said they have written a letter to the continental governing body to revise the capacity for the stadium from the current 60 per cent.

“FKF has already engaged Caf to have the numbers revised. However, we await Caf’s response and will communicate any updates in due course,” the CS said.

On Monday last week, Caf decreed that only 27,000 fans would be allowed inside the 48,000-seater stadium following multiple safety and security breaches in Harambee Stars’ previous matches at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola and Morocco.

Matters came to a head in the third fixture against the North Africans where numerous ticketless fans breached the perimeter wall and managed to access the stadium.

Consequently, the stands were filled to the brim, reports indicating that there were as many as 75,000 fans in attendance.

Other than reducing the capacity of the venue, Caf warned of relocating Harambee Stars’ matches to an alternative venue should the breaches continue.

This is in addition to Ksh 12.5 million that the country suffered in the form of fines.

In response, CHAN’s local organising committee (LOC) introduced fan zones, which are a controlled zones away from stadiums, where fans can watch the match.

In Wednesday’s update, Mvurya announced that the fan zones will be increased.

“Ruiru, Dagoretti’s Camp Toyoyo and Babadogo are the new additions to the existing fan zones located at Uhuru Park, Archives, Dandora, Jacaranda, Clay City, Githurai, Kibera DC Grounds, and Lucky Summer in Kasarani,” he said.

The CS added: “In partnership with the county government of Mombasa, six additional fan zones will be hosted at Changamwe Volleyball Grounds in Changamwe sub-county, St Mary’s Bangladesh Grounds in Jomvu Kuu Sub County, Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mvita Sub County, Shelly Beach in Likoni Sub County, Hassan Joho Stadium (Uwanja wa Mbuzi) in Nyali Sub County and Bilima Grounds in Kisauni Sub County.”

Mvurya further welcomed private and county stakeholders interested in establishing fan zones but advised that they must liaise with the CHAN LOC on modalities of the same.

