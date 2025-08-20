FKF remove kid gloves, vow ruthless implementation of club licensing rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Harold Ndege has said they will regularly scrutinise clubs to ensure their coaches possess the proper qualifications for their jobs.

Ndege says this will be part of a quarterly audit to ensure all Premier League and Super League clubs comply with licensing requirements.

“We are in August…the league starts in September. By the end of November, FKF will go back and audit each club to ensure that the coach at the helm has the right papers to be there. If you say your coach has Caf A qualification, we will be checking to ensure this is true,” he said.

Introduced in 2016, club licensing is predicated on compliance with sporting, infrastructure, administrative, legal, and financial aspects as outlined by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

It is a non-negotiable requirement for all clubs participating in continental competition.

Specifically, all clubs are required to have a women’s and youth team, clear ownership structure, financial transparency and professional administration, including coaches with requisite qualifications.

Implementation of the same in Kenya has been problematic, with many clubs — including top ones — falling foul of the regulation.

The challenges aside, Ndege insists club licensing is the only way to go to professionalise Kenyan football.

“We need to professionalise Kenyan football…we need to professionalise Kenyan clubs. The only way we can do that is if we abide by the rules. Moving forward, we will be doing quarterly audits on everything that has been presented to FKF by the different clubs,” the former Tusker FC player said.

He, nonetheless, clarified that it is not only about FKF playing the role of a big bad wolf, rather helping clubs conform to the regulations and achieve professionalism.

“If you have any challenge, it is better that you raise it so that as a team we can work together and see how to help you. The responsibility of the federation is not only to enforce these rules but also work in conjunction with the clubs to ensure they conform to them,” Ndege said.

So far, Kenya Police and Kenya Police Bullets are the only two teams in the country to have been affirmed as compliant with the club licensing regulations.

The two will represent the country in next season’s Caf Champions League for the men and women’s divisions, respectively.