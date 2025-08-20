Eze & Guehi to play in Europe for Crystal Palace

LONDON, England, August 20, 2025 – Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will start the Uefa Conference League play-off tie against Fredrikstad as they remain “committed to the team”.

Liverpool and Palace have held talks about a possible £35m deal for England defender Guehi, 25, to go to Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Tottenham want to sign Palace’s England forward Eze, 27, before the 1 September transfer deadline.

Both players started the 0-0 draw at Chelsea last Sunday and will feature again when Norwegian side Fredrikstad visit Selhurst Park on Thursday (20:00 BST).

“Many of you were surprised he [Eze] and Marc [Guehi] started against Chelsea, you may be surprised they start tomorrow, but they are committed to the team,” said Glasner on Wednesday.

“They will play a crucial part for as long as they are here, they are committed to the team.

“If they leave, they want to leave as the guys who gave 100% to Crystal Palace.”

‘Trust the manager’

Eze and Guehi were key as Palace won the FA Cup last season, the first major honour in the club’s history.

Their departures would be a blow but goalkeeper Dean Henderson is confident that the team can kick-on and have a successful season if they both leave.

“We have lost players in the past and we survived through that,” said Henderson.

“And we brought the best times to this football club.

“Even when we lost Michael [Olise], we followed it up with the best-ever season in 119 years of the club.

“You have got to trust the manager and the process, and we will be very fine.”

‘We will enjoy Europe’

Glasner said that Palace are determined to “enjoy” playing in the Conference League after losing their appeal against being demoted from the Europa League.

The Eagles qualified for the Europa League after winning the FA Cup last season but were punished by Uefa for breaching multi-club ownership rules.

“This is the last time I will respond to this question,” added Glasner at his pre-match news conference.

“We shouldn’t talk about it any more, we can’t change it.

“We deserve to play Europa League, we are the FA Cup champions. But, it was decided we would be demoted, so we will prepare.

“It is the first time European football will be played at Selhust, this is our reward for winning the FA Cup and we will enjoy it.

“Many fans did not expect us to play European football, so this is our approach.”

Fredrikstad are currently eighth in Norway’s top-flight.