Arsenal make move for Spurs target Eze

LONDON, England, August 20, 2025 – Arsenal have launched a move for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

Sources have told BBC Sport Arsenal will offer around £60m for the England forward, who is also wanted by Tottenham.

Talks between Tottenham and Crystal Palace have accelerated over the past few days, with multiple sources telling BBC Sport they were progressing positively.

The Gunners have concerns over a knee injury sustained by forward Kai Havertz and Eze, 27, would offer Mikel Arteta an option in that area of the field.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said on Wednesday that Eze will start in Thursday’s Uefa Conference League play-off tie against Fredrikstad, along with Liverpool-linked Marc Guehi, as they remain “committed to the team”.

Sources have told BBC Sport Eze wants to join Arsenal before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Eze had a goal ruled out when Palace began their Premier League campaign with a draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

The England international has an expired release clause in his contract which was worth an initial £60m, plus a further £8m in add-ons.

Palace benefited hugely from Eze’s 14 goals across all competitions last season, having scored in their 1-0 FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Eze joined the Eagles from Queens Park Rangers for £19.5m in 2020 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

More to follow.