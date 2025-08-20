Arsenal make move for Spurs target Eze - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

One to watch: Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Sheffield United

English Premiership

Arsenal make move for Spurs target Eze

Published

LONDON, England, August 20, 2025 – Arsenal have launched a move for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources have told BBC Sport Arsenal will offer around £60m for the England forward, who is also wanted by Tottenham.

Talks between Tottenham and Crystal Palace have accelerated over the past few days, with multiple sources telling BBC Sport they were progressing positively.

The Gunners have concerns over a knee injury sustained by forward Kai Havertz and Eze, 27, would offer Mikel Arteta an option in that area of the field.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said on Wednesday that Eze will start in Thursday’s Uefa Conference League play-off tie against Fredrikstad, along with Liverpool-linked Marc Guehi, as they remain “committed to the team”.

Sources have told BBC Sport Eze wants to join Arsenal before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Eze had a goal ruled out when Palace began their Premier League campaign with a draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

The England international has an expired release clause in his contract which was worth an initial £60m, plus a further £8m in add-ons.

Palace benefited hugely from Eze’s 14 goals across all competitions last season, having scored in their 1-0 FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Eze joined the Eagles from Queens Park Rangers for £19.5m in 2020 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020