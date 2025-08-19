Wounded Impala Sets Sights On Glory Return At Sevens Circuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Once a powerhouse of Kenyan rugby, Impala RFC, enjoyed illustrious success throughout the latter half of the 20th century.

Thriving throughout the 60s, they walked away with multiple Enterprise Cup titles and entered a golden era at the turn of the millennium.

Their last league triumph came in 2009, closing a remarkable chapter in their storied legacy but their glory was followed by a prolonged decline.

From relegation after the 2021/22 season to a painful absence from top-tier contention, the club’s trajectory mirrored the struggles that have plagued Kenyan club rugby, from financial constraints to restructuring.

Their rebirth under Coach Louis Kisia, whose leadership has been catalytic, has shown progress within the club and they are showing signs of revival in this year’s National Sevens Circuit.

After a shaky start at the Driftwood Sevens, where they finished 12, Impala improved at Prinsloo and made a statement at the Christie Sevens, reaching the Cup quarterfinals and finishing 5th overall.

Kisia credits belief, fitness, and team unity for the turnaround, insisting that the side is building steadily, one game at a time.

“It has been progressive, and with the belief the boys have, they can go to the next level. At Christie’s, we’ve played well. We have brought in young lads straight from High School with a mix of experienced players,” Kisia said.

Coach Kisia and the team are brimming with confidence with their blend of youthful energy and seasoned campaigners; they are no longer hoping just to compete, they are setting their sights on tangible success.

With the Embu Sevens approaching, Impala now aim not just to compete but to reach the finals or even win a leg of the circuit, marking a potential full-circle return for one of Kenya’s fallen rugby giants.