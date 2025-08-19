Ticketing Chaos Mars Kenya-Madagascar CHAN Quarter-Final Build-Up - Capital Sports
Kenyan fans cheering on Harambee Stars against Zambia in the CHAN last Group A match at the Kasarani Stadium. Photo/FKF

CHAN 2025

Ticketing Chaos Mars Kenya-Madagascar CHAN Quarter-Final Build-Up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Chaos, frustration, and lamenting have engulfed the social media on Tuesday as Kenyan football fans scrambled to access tickets for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final clash between hosts Harambee Stars and Madagascar, scheduled for Friday, August 22, at Kasarani Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a hike in ticket prices, regular seats rising from Ksh 200 to Ksh 250, sparking huge demand.

However, the online ticketing platform Mookh crashed shortly after launch, leaving thousands of supporters frustrated.

Fans reported error messages, long waits, and near-instant sellouts, with many accusing organizers of poor planning, mismanagement, and even ticket hoarding.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya sought to ease tensions by announcing the creation of fan zones to accommodate overflow crowds, but still, the chaos has drawn widespread backlash on social media.

Supporters are demanding accountability and better systems as Kenya co-hosts the prestigious continental tournament.

With national pride on the line and Harambee Stars eyeing a historic place in the semi-finals, the ticketing debacle has an unwanted shadow over what promises to be a historic class at Kasarani.

