Malkia Strikers Narrowly Fall to Spain in Second Friendly in Hanoi

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19 – The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, continued their World Championships build-up in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a second friendly match against Spain, showing growth and determination despite a narrow 2-1 sets loss.

Spain took the opening set 25:15, but Malkia responded with resilience, pulling level after a commanding 25:20 second set win.

In the decisive third set, the Spanish side edged out the Malkia Strikers 25:20 to secure victory.

Head coach and players highlighted the positives, pointing to improved chemistry, sharper techniques, and enhanced fitness as the team builds momentum in their preparations.

Malkia now shifts focus to fine-tuning their strategies ahead of their upcoming matches at the World Championship in Thailand, scheduled for August 22- September 7.

The friendly series has proven to be a valuable test of character and performance.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation last week named the final squad for the World Championships.

The Malkia Strikers are in Group G together with Poland, Germany, and hosts Vietnam, and will be looking to get a win or two out of it.