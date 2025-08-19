Christie Sevens Delivers As Afterparty Leaves Fans Wanting More - Capital Sports
Revelers enjoy performaces at Christie Sevens

Rugby

Christie Sevens Delivers As Afterparty Leaves Fans Wanting More

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The 2025 Christie Sevens delivered an unforgettable weekend at the RFUEA Grounds, combining top-tier rugby action with off-the-roof entertainment that kept fans on their feet long after the final whistle.

On the pitch, KCB Rugby claimed the men’s Division One title with a commanding 17-5 victory over Menengai Oilers, while Mwamba RFC lifted the women’s crown after a spirited 14-5 win against Kenya Harlequins. In Division Two, Kabete Stallions powered to glory, banking Makueni RFC 22-0.

Rugby not only made the headlines, but tournament entertainment partner Tusker transformed the grounds into a festival atmosphere, making sure fans enjoyed the ultimate sports-meets-entertainment experience.

Urban stars Maandy Kabaya and Toxic Lyrikali headlined the afterparty show, thrilling the crowd with explosive performances of fan-favorite hits including Bubbly Bubbly, Backbencher, and Chinje.

Mix Master Lenny and DJ Kill Switch added to the energy when they hit the decks, keeping the vibe alive deep into the night.

The seamless fusion of sports and entertainment showcased Tusker’s commitment to elevating the fan experience, making the Christie Sevens more than just a rugby tournament but a full-scale cultural celebration.

The National Sevens Circuit now shifts attention to Embu this coming weekend for the fourth leg, with fans anticipating another round of thrilling rugby and Tusker-powered entertainment.

