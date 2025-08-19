Chepkirui Back To Defend Title In A Tough Women’s New York Marathon  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – For a fifth consecutive year, Kenya will be out to dominate the women’s New York City Marathon on November 2, headlined by defending Champion Sheila Chepkirui.

For the first time since 2018, the women’s elite race will feature the three most recent New York City Marathon champions, as Chepkirui will be joined by compatriots Hellen Obiri, the 2023 winner, and Sharon Lokedi, the 2022 victor.

While claiming her first Abbott World Marathon Majors title at last year’s New York City Marathon, Chepkirui also led a Kenyan sweep, the first time since 1978 that a single country had won gold, silver, and bronze in the women’s open division.

A few months prior, she placed third at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K, her New York Road Runners racing debut.

“Breaking the tape at the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon was a defining moment in my career,” said Chepkirui. “After two successful trips to New York City last year, I look forward to returning and seeing what I can do.”

Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, crosses the finish line first in the women’s division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

She will look to repeat as champion and will be joined by Vivan Cheruiyot, last year’s third-place finisher, Obiri, last year’s runner-up, and Lokedi.

At the 2024 New York City Marathon, Cheruiyot ran the second-fastest time by a Masters woman, 2:25:21, while placing on the podium in third.

It was her first New York City Marathon appearance since her runner-up performance in 2018.

With 11 World Championships and 4 Olympic medals, Cheruiyot is one of the most accomplished athletes in the field.

Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the 2023 Boston Marathon. PHOTO/World Athletics

Known for her range across a multitude of events, Obiri recently won the 2025 Mastercard New York Mini 10K, adding to her collection of New York City victories, which include the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half and TCS New York City Marathon.

Obiri was the runner-up at last year’s New York City Marathon. Lokedi famously won the 2022 New York City Marathon in her debut at the distance and smashed the Boston Marathon course record en route to victory earlier this year.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Marathon, she placed fourth after being a late addition to Kenya’s team.

Kenya has won the women’s race since 2021 thanks to Peres Jepchirchir (2021), Sharon Lokedi (2022), Hellen Obiri (2023), and Sheila Chepkirui (2024).